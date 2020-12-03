Siddhant Chaturvedi is “On a roll” as he returns from shooting for Shakun Batra’s film

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi is unstoppable post his extraordinary silver screen debut with Gully Boy. The actor is now backed by leading production houses and has a stellar line-up of projects in his kitty.

Siddhant recently returned from Goa wrapping up the schedule for Shakun Batra's next and looks like his heart is still stuck there.

It's #ThrowbackThursday and heart throb Siddhant Chaturvedi posted one from his time in Goa with the caption,

“On a roll...

.

.

@karankrkapoor"

The actor is on his ship in the middle of an ocean posing for the camera with a camera during the golden Sunset hour and looks relaxed yet super hot in his black shirt.

Similarly, the actor actually has been “On a roll” shooting back to back for films starting with Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun’s film. Later this month Siddhant will start shouting for Phone Bhoot.