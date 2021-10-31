Siddhant on first-ever dance number: 'Tattoo Waaliye' is memorable

MUMBAI: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame with his performance as MC Sher in the film 'Gully Boy', has revealed why the track 'Tattoo Waaliye' from 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a memorable song for him.

Siddhant said: "Tattoo Waaliye is a memorable song for me because it is my first ever dance number in a film. It presents me as a commercial Hindi film hero! And boy, did I love it!"

He added: "I remember I rehearsed incessantly and put in a lot of hours to get every step bang on before the camera rolled. I'm glad to have found a dancing partner like Sharvari for Tattoo Waaliye because she is also a perfectionist who likes to work hard to get everything spot on. We had an amazing time rehearsing and shooting the song with Saif sir and Rani maam. We were a house on fire."

Debutante Sharvari is also over the moon about the first dance track of her career.

"'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a special film for me because so many firsts of my career are going to be attached to this project. It is not only my big-screen debut but it has also given me my first big dance number as a heroine in Hindi cinema."

She added: "I love dancing and I particularly love dancing to Hindi film songs. So, Tattoo Waaliye is a dream come true in every aspect. Sid and I were in awe of Rani maam and Saif sir's sizzling chemistry in the song and so we were inspired by them to bring out our version of a Bollywood power pair. We had a blast shooting it and I hope the audience love the track too."

'Tattoo Waaliye' has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Pardeep Singh Sran.

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is directed by Varun V. Sharma.

SOURCE : IANS