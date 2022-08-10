Siddhant on Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list: 'Pehle socha it's a fluke'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has secured a spot on Forbes Asia's '30 Under 30' list. He said that he won't stop dreaming as "it's a sign."
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 21:48
movie_image: 
Siddhant

MUMBAI:  Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has secured a spot on Forbes Asia's '30 Under 30' list. He said that he won't stop dreaming as "it's a sign."

On securing the spot, Siddhant said: "Made it to the Forbes Asia's 30 under 30! Pehle socha it's a Fluke. Phir yaad aya ki main 30 saal se Soya nahi hun. Sapne dekhe hain bohot par unke pura hone par bhi aaj tak Roya nahi hun."

He added: "Glad, grateful, this means something-will take india to the next level, which is global, won't stop dreaming, it's a sign."

The Forbes Asia '30 Under 30' list recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, and Siddhant's inclusion underscores his remarkable achievements in the film industry.

The actor, who comes from the small town of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, shot to prominence with his breakthrough role as MC Sher in the critically acclaimed film 'Gully Boy'. His portrayal of a street rapper's mentor garnered immense praise from critics and audiences alike, earning him numerous awards and nominations.

SOURCE:IANS


 

Siddhant Chaturvedi MC Sher Gully Boy TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 21:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals her list of qualities for an ideal husband
MUMBAI: A "great sense of humour" and "hero qualities", are what actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will look for in an ideal...
When Varsha Usgaonkar taught Naseeruddin Shah 'little bit of dance' in Ooty
MUMBAI: Actress Varsha Usgaonkar went down memory lane and recalled shooting with acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah in...
Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'
MUMBAI:  Actress and supermodel Karishma Modi is all set to head to the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film...
Siddhant on Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list: 'Pehle socha it's a fluke'
MUMBAI:  Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has secured a spot on Forbes Asia's '30 Under 30' list. He said that he won't stop...
Breaking! Zee TV’s Meet is not going Off-Air, show to get a completely new Look with a new cast! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its...
Faltu: Exclusive! Faltu gets her hand on the CCTV footage
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Anurag Kashyap
Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anurag Kashyap
Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'
Exclusive! Will Tanu Weds Manu 3 happen soon? Here’s what actor Deepak Dobriyal has to say
Exclusive! Will Tanu Weds Manu 3 happen soon? Here’s what actor Deepak Dobriyal has to say
Anurag Kashyup
Congratulations! Anurag Kashyup’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged here is what the star shared
sallu
Wow! Salman Khan to reportedly construct a 19-storey hotel in Bandra
1
Must Read! War 2, Don 3 and more; most awaited sequels that are not yet officially announced
The Kerala Story
SC stays West Bengal order banning the film 'The Kerala Story' (Lead)