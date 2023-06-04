Siddharth Anand to helm 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

The Bollywood spy-universe is witnessing a post Big Bang moment. After it was reported earlier that Jr NTR will join 'War 2' as the antagonist, another movie from the spy-universe has locked the face for designation of director. The film 'Tiger vs Pathaan' will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the historic success of 'Pathaan'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 15:01
movie_image: 
Siddharth Anand

MUMBAI: The Bollywood spy-universe is witnessing a post Big Bang moment. After it was reported earlier that Jr NTR will join 'War 2' as the antagonist, another movie from the spy-universe has locked the face for designation of director. The film 'Tiger vs Pathaan' will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the historic success of 'Pathaan'.

The film will showcase a ruthless face-off between the two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema -- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Talking about the new development, a veteran trade source said, "Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since 'Karan Arjun' and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount 'Tiger vs Pathaan' as the biggest film that India has ever produced."

Earlier, the fans of Sidharth were disappointed with him not directing 'War 2' -- the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster directorial when Ayan Mukerji was given the charge as the director but, it seems like producer Aditya Chopra is entrusting Sid with a bigger responsibility having seen his brilliant work of extracting the best out of SRK and Salman in the cross-over scene from 'Pathaan' and also looking at his brilliant track record at the box-office considering his blockbuster hattrick with 'Bang Bang!', 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

The source further mentioned, "YRF's war chest and its entire creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster."

YRF Spy Universe is now one the biggest IPs in Indian cinema.

From a timeline point of view, YRF's spy universe started in 2012 when Salman Khan took charge as Tiger in 'Ek Tha Tiger'. In 2017, Salman reprised the role of the super-spy in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. In 2019, Hrithik Roshan made his entry into the universe as the suave super-spy Kabir in 'War'. With 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh Khan entered the YRF spy universe as the super-agent Pathaan and delivered a mammoth global blockbuster.

However, the crossover of spies from this universe only began with 'Pathaan' in what will go down in the pages of history as one of the best cinematic moments of mainstream Hindi cinema.

SOURCE: IANS

Bollywood Big Bang Jr NTR War 2 Tiger vs Pathaan Siddharth Anand Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Aditya Chopra Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 15:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Todd Phillips has wrapped up the production of his 'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. Notifying...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Angad comes to know a BIG secret, Seerat sees Angad in her house
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Todd Phillips has wrapped up the production of his 'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. Notifying...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: interesting! Sahiba scolds Angad hurting his ego, forces to take help
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Priyanka to star opposite John Cena, Idris Elba in action film 'Heads Of State'
MUMBAI: Ahead of the global debut of the streaming spy series 'Citadel', Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting into business...
Siddharth Anand to helm 'Tiger vs Pathaan'
MUMBAI: The Bollywood spy-universe is witnessing a post Big Bang moment. After it was reported earlier that Jr NTR will...
Recent Stories
Siddharth Anand
Siddharth Anand to helm 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bollywood
Must Read! Is Bollywood leaning over the South film industry?
Arjun Kapoor
Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”
Adipurush
Must Read! Adipurush: Here’s all you need to know about Devdatta Nage who plays the role of Hanuman in Prabhas starrer
Salman Khan
WOW! From speaking about not being everyone’s bhaijaan to competing with young actors; Salman Khan clearly rocked at a recent event
Salman Khan
Must Read! Salman Khan revealed when he was supposed to get a award but it was given to some actor, Read More
Exclusive! Will Ram Gopal Varma direct Sarkar 4? Here's what producer Anand Pandit has to say
Exclusive! Will Ram Gopal Varma direct Sarkar 4? Here's what producer Anand Pandit has to say