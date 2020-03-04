News

Siddharth Malhotra's Thadaam remake gets its release date

MUMBAI: Siddharth Malhotra has enjoyed the success of his 2 films in the year 2019, with Marjaavan and Jabariya Jodi.

The Student of the Year actor will be next seen in action-packed movie Shershah. He is now all set for the remake of South movie Thadaam.

Sidharth will play a double role in the Hindi remake of Thadam. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. It marks the directorial debut of Vardhan Ketkar and will hit the silver screens on November 20, 2020.

The actor shared a picture with Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani on Twitter. He captioned the image as, 'Double trouble! Excited to be a part of this ultimate entertaining thriller, in association with @itsbhushankumar, @MuradKhetani and #VardhanKetkar. See you at the movies on 20th November, 2020.'

Thadam is a Tamil film that released in March 2019. It stars Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep. The plot of the film revolves around the murder of a young man. Confusion ensues when the key accused in the murder is found to have a look-alike.

Apart from the Thadam Hindi remake, Sidharth will also be seen in Shershaah. The actor plays the role of Army Officer and Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra in the film.

