Sidharth Malhotra finally opens up about marriage rumours with Kiara Advani

MUMBAI :Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making headlines lately for their various movies, as well as for the rumours of them getting married with each other sometime soon. The Shershaah duo have never confirmed or denied the rumours, which has left fans speculating and excited to find out the truth. But finally, Sidharth Malhotra addressed these rumours in a recent interview.

The actor has been busy these days with promotional events for his upcoming movie Mission Majnu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. In a conversation with a radio portal, the actor was questioned about his wedding rumours. He blushed and responded, “I am getting married this year.” After he said this, his Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna started laughing.

It was earlier reported that the couple was most probably going to get married in Delhi or Mumbai. Both families have been busy trying to coordinate the dates and make the necessary arrangements. The date of their wedding ceremony has not yet been decided, but we can expect it to be finalised by the end of December.

According to a media report, the Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh is one of the locations being considered as the venue. This location is their top pick for the wedding rituals, especially because it is close to Delhi where Sidharth's family lives.

Rumours also say that there will be a grand reception for guests in Mumbai post the wedding, that will be attended by some of the A-listers of Bollywood.

Workwise, Sidharth Malhotra is getting ready for the release of his next film, Mission Majnu that is scheduled to release on 20th January 2023, on OTT platform Netflix. Other than this, he also has the web-series Indian Police Force, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. He even has the movie Yodha in his line-up.

