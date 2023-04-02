Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reach Jaisalmer, Chitrashi Rawat gets married and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reaching Jaisalmer for their wedding to Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat getting married; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 20:52
movie_image: 
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reach Jaisalmer, Chitrashi Rawat gets married and more; here are all the trending entertainment n

MUMBAI: It’s the weekend and many of you might have missed important updates from the world of entertainment. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today.

Below are the trending entertainment news of the day...

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reach Jaisalmer for their wedding

So, it is confirmed that Sidharth and Kiara are getting married soon. Today, both the actors were clicked at the airport as they flew down to Jaisalmer for their wedding. Not just SidKiara, but their families and close friends have also reached the wedding destination.

Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat gets married

It’s clearly the wedding season as not just Sid and Kiara, even Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat has tied the knot. She got married today to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani and the pictures from her wedding have made it to social media.

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar dance to Main Khiladi

After Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar has now danced with Salman Khan on the recreated version of the song Main Khiladi. It is surely a treat to watch two superstars dancing together. Check out the video below...

A bomb blast takes place in Imphal near Sunny Leone's fashion show venue

Reportedly, today, a blast took place near the venue of a fashion show event in Imphal. Sunny Leone is scheduled to attend the event on Sunday. It is said that the blast happened 100 meters away from the venue.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why Dunki is special for him

Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high with the success of Pathaan. His next two releases are Jawan and Dunki. Recently, during an #AskSRK session when SRK was asked about why Dunki is special to him, he replied, “Raju…Raju…Raju and Abhijaat….Abhijaat.”Check out the tweet below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Chitrashi Rawat Salman Khan Akshay Kumar near Sunny Leone Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 20:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reach Jaisalmer, Chitrashi Rawat gets married and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI: It’s the weekend and many of you might have missed important updates from the world of entertainment. But, don’...
From Hiba Nawab to Rachana Mistry; check out their COOL collection of Winter-Wear
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly town for our readers and we can’t wait to share with...
Congratulations! Kumkum Bhagya reaches a new milestone, deets inside
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television. The show has...
Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar lashes out at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and tells her that she is the only person in the house who couldn’t make a real friend in the game
MUMBAI:The ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as the contestants get an...
Check out some amazing BTS pictures of the upcoming action thriller Fighter
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled Fighter which...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reach Jaisalmer, Chitrashi Rawat gets married and more; here are all the trending entertainment n
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reach Jaisalmer, Chitrashi Rawat gets married and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out some amazing BTS pictures of the upcoming action thriller Fighter
Check out some amazing BTS pictures of the upcoming action thriller Fighter
Congratulations! Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat finally gets married to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani
Congratulations! Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat finally gets married to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive
This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan
This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Ajay Devgn’s sports film Maidaan
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Ajay Devgn’s sports film Maidaan
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"