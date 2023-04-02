Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reach Jaisalmer, Chitrashi Rawat gets married and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI: It’s the weekend and many of you might have missed important updates from the world of entertainment. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today.

Below are the trending entertainment news of the day...

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reach Jaisalmer for their wedding

So, it is confirmed that Sidharth and Kiara are getting married soon. Today, both the actors were clicked at the airport as they flew down to Jaisalmer for their wedding. Not just SidKiara, but their families and close friends have also reached the wedding destination.

Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat gets married

It’s clearly the wedding season as not just Sid and Kiara, even Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat has tied the knot. She got married today to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani and the pictures from her wedding have made it to social media.

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar dance to Main Khiladi

After Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar has now danced with Salman Khan on the recreated version of the song Main Khiladi. It is surely a treat to watch two superstars dancing together. Check out the video below...

A bomb blast takes place in Imphal near Sunny Leone's fashion show venue

Reportedly, today, a blast took place near the venue of a fashion show event in Imphal. Sunny Leone is scheduled to attend the event on Sunday. It is said that the blast happened 100 meters away from the venue.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why Dunki is special for him

Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high with the success of Pathaan. His next two releases are Jawan and Dunki. Recently, during an #AskSRK session when SRK was asked about why Dunki is special to him, he replied, “Raju…Raju…Raju and Abhijaat….Abhijaat.”Check out the tweet below...

