Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal start a new trend; you may now not kiss but do Namaste to the bride

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married yesterday at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, and people on social media have marked something which connects their wedding pictures to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married yesterday at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. The wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and other celebs. Well, the wedding pictures were officially shared last night by the couple and they looked beautiful in the photos.

Well, one photo that grabbed everyone’s attention was where Sidharth and Kiara were seen doing Namaste to each other. People on social media have noticed that the same gesture was done by Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at the wedding.

Well, we wonder if SidKara and Varun-Natasha have started a new trend, ‘you may now not kiss but do Namaste to the bride’. What do you guys have to say about this proper Indian traditional gesture done by the celebs? Let us know in the comments below. 

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding was in the news for the past many months. Earlier, there were reports that the actors might tie the knot at the end of 2022, but that didn’t happen, and now, finally they tied the knot in the month of love, February. 

While sharing their wedding pictures on social media, the couple wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

The reports of Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship started doing the rounds when they started shooting for Shershaah. Earlier, people thought that it was just a gimmick for the promotions, but SidKiara were spotted together by the paparazzi many times.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 12:00

