Sikandar Kher opens up on his popular social media conversations

MUMBAI: Sikandar Kher, who was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi', has aced the social media niche of heartfelt human interactive sessions through his unscripted and freewheeling conversations.

Be it his homage to the veteran actor Dilip Kumar, his fun banter with Abhishek Bachchan or family conversations with his parents, the sessions have widely resonated with people on social media and continue to amass a fan following.

When asked about the essence of these conversations, the actor said, "You know, there's an age old saying. Nothing beats honesty. These sessions are just that. Honest, heartfelt interactions. I think that's what struck a chord with the audience."

The age of the Internet is often called the fourth industrial revolution as the digital medium has opened up a lot of avenues for telling stories, churning content on an industrial scale and presenting unprecedented opportunities to content creators. It's not surprising that offbeat forms of content are on an upward curve.

The actor further explained that the audience are willing to explore different forms of visual creative art which tell stories sans the classical way of scripted conversations. He said, "As actors we are always running scripted lines and being politically correct. There was none of that here. Just me being raw. I think the audience connected with the unabashedness of it all."

On the work front, Sikandar will be again seen in the Milan Luthria directorial 'Tadap' which marks the debut of Ahan Shetty and also stars Tara Sutaria.

SOURCE : IANS