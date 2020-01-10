Sikander Kher to star in Sooryavanshi and 2 web shows

MUMBAI: Arunoday Singh starrer The Chargesheet – Innocent or Guilty released on January 1, 2020, and has received mixed reviews on social media, but the critics went pretty hard on the web series. Some have called the show as a crime thriller that loses its grip midway and logic along with it. Others have called it a story that wastes the talented cast.

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Sikandar Kher who is playing the role of the investigating officer in the series, said that he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and in two web series, one on ALTBalaji and another on Hotstar.

The Chargesheet – Innocent or Guilty is a web series in which Arunoday Singh and Sikander are seen in lead roles. This web series can be seen on ZEE5. Priyanka Ghatak has written the crime drama series.