Simmba actor Sonu Sood is all PRAISES for cricketer Mohammed Shami

15 Nov 2019 07:59 PM

MUMBAI:  Sonu Sood has been part of several films. Some of the film projects that garnered him appreciations include Jodhaa Akbar, Shootout at Wadala, Happy New Year, Kung Fu Yoga, and Simmba. The actor, who enjoys an impressive fan following, is all praises for cricketer Mohammed Shami.

The cricketer impressed the cricket fans by his performance in the first day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. An elated Mohammed took to Instagram and expressed how much he enjoyed his time on the field.  He also shared a picture of himself which shows “That feeling when you take a wicket,” as he wrote, “Pumped up

Celebration mode on

That feeling when you take a wicket

Absolutely enjoyed my time on the field today. Cheers to the rest of the boys #TeamIndia.”

Like every other cricket fan, actor Sonu Sood was also impressed and appreciating the mood of Mohammed Shami’s picture, he commented, “What a picccccccc,” followed by three heart emoticons.

