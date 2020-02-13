Smriti Irani shares the 'Thappad’ trailer and writes, “story that I will definitely watch”; Director Anubhav Sinha has the most apt reply!

MUMBAI: Anubhav Sinha's upcoming directorial Thappad's trailer just released and has created an immense uproar among the audience and this is going to be the director's hattrick after delivering projects like Mulk and Article 15 which were both loved by the audiences and critics alike. The entire industry has poured in their praise for the hard-hitting trailer and Politician Smriti Irani shared the trailer with certain insights to which Anubhav Sinha also had a very apt response.

Taking to her social media, Irani shares the trailer and writes, "How many think “ki maar pitai sirf gareeb auraton ke hi pati karte hai”

How many believe “ki educated aadmi kabhi haath nahi uthata”

How many tell their girls their daughter in laws“ koi baat nahi beta aisa to humare saath bhi hua lekin dekho aaj kitne khush hai“. "I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families." The actress ended her statement saying, "It’s not ok to hit a woman ... not even a slap ... not even JUST one slap".

In a very appropriate response to the caption put out by Irani, the director of the film responded in the most appropriate way and wrote, “Hon’ble Madam Minister, in times when dissent, mostly, is being termed illegitimate, your recognition for the story and the intention of the film maker rises way above political disagreement. Madam I send you heartfelt respect and gratitude for your kind words. It will be wonderful to show you the film as soon as it is ready and I shall reach out to your good office to find an appropriate time to your convenience. Thanks again Madam.”

Thappad is being hailed as this year's PINK and is already being proclaimed as a blockbuster hit by the audiences and critics alike. The poster of Thappad in itself had created noise for all the right reasons. The trailer of the film was hailed as hard-hitting and gut-wrenching, at the same time.

Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will be released on 28 February 2020 and the entire nation is already waiting for the film.