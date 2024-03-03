Sobhita Dhulipala: A journey from rejection to success

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, an outsider in Bollywood, faced numerous rejections and discrimination over her skin colour before achieving success.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 10:15
movie_image: 
Sobhita Dhulipala

MUMBAI : In Bollywood, the journey for outsiders can be a challenging one, with many facing rejections and discrimination. Sobhita Dhulipala, an actress who made it big in the industry, shared her story of struggle and perseverance. Starting her career as a model, Sobhita had no connections in the entertainment world and relied solely on auditions to land roles.

Recalling her early days, Sobhita mentioned giving over a thousand auditions, facing numerous rejections, and being told she wasn't fair or pretty enough for certain roles. Despite these setbacks, Sobhita remained determined and continued to pursue her dream.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala accidentally spilled Made in Heaven season 2 secrets; here’s what she revealed

Sobhita's breakthrough came in 2015 when she made her film debut in Anurag Kashyap's "Raman Raghav 2.0," which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Her performance earned her critical acclaim and a nomination. She later gained widespread recognition for her role in the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime Video series "Made in Heaven."

In 2022 and 2023, Sobhita appeared in a supporting role in Mani Ratnam's two-part historical epic "Ponniyin Selvan," which collectively earned over Rs 800 crore at the box office. This year, Sobhita is set to make her Hollywood debut in Dev Patel's directorial debut "Monkey Man," a thriller set in India.

Sobhita's journey from facing rejection and discrimination to achieving success serves as an inspiration to many aspiring actors. Her story highlights the importance of perseverance, resilience, and self-belief in overcoming obstacles and achieving one's dreams in the competitive world of Bollywood.

Also Read: Wow! Sobhita Dhulipala breaks silence on colour shaming, discusses skin tone; Says 'Me usse apni kami ki tarah….’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 


 

Sobhita Dhulipala Bollywood outsider audition Rejection discrimination success perseverance Hollywood debut Monkey Man TellyChakkar Entertainment.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 10:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sanjay Mishra: From dhaba to stardom
MUMBAI: Sanjay Mishra's journey to success in Bollywood is one of resilience and determination. Before entering the...
Sobhita Dhulipala: A journey from rejection to success
MUMBAI : In Bollywood, the journey for outsiders can be a challenging one, with many facing rejections and...
Teri Meri Doriyaan Spoiler: What! Seerat's drastic decision and isolation
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commenced with high...
Shahid Kapoor reveals he had to apologize to wife Mira Rajput after birth of his daughter Misha\
MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution. The...
Vivek Oberoi's struggle with mental health and journey to recovery
MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently shared his struggles with mental health, revealing that he has...
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Spoiler: High Drama! Reeva's plot thickens, Savi faces humiliation
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Mishra
Sanjay Mishra: From dhaba to stardom
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sanjay Mishra
Sanjay Mishra: From dhaba to stardom
Shahid
Shahid Kapoor reveals he had to apologize to wife Mira Rajput after birth of his daughter Misha\
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi's struggle with mental health and journey to recovery
Ajay Devgn
Madhoo's journey in Bollywood and bond with Ajay Devgn
Shammi Kapoor
Mumtaz's love story with Shammi Kapoor and career choices
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films