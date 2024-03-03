Sobhita Dhulipala: A journey from rejection to success

MUMBAI : In Bollywood, the journey for outsiders can be a challenging one, with many facing rejections and discrimination. Sobhita Dhulipala, an actress who made it big in the industry, shared her story of struggle and perseverance. Starting her career as a model, Sobhita had no connections in the entertainment world and relied solely on auditions to land roles.

Recalling her early days, Sobhita mentioned giving over a thousand auditions, facing numerous rejections, and being told she wasn't fair or pretty enough for certain roles. Despite these setbacks, Sobhita remained determined and continued to pursue her dream.

Sobhita's breakthrough came in 2015 when she made her film debut in Anurag Kashyap's "Raman Raghav 2.0," which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Her performance earned her critical acclaim and a nomination. She later gained widespread recognition for her role in the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime Video series "Made in Heaven."

In 2022 and 2023, Sobhita appeared in a supporting role in Mani Ratnam's two-part historical epic "Ponniyin Selvan," which collectively earned over Rs 800 crore at the box office. This year, Sobhita is set to make her Hollywood debut in Dev Patel's directorial debut "Monkey Man," a thriller set in India.

Sobhita's journey from facing rejection and discrimination to achieving success serves as an inspiration to many aspiring actors. Her story highlights the importance of perseverance, resilience, and self-belief in overcoming obstacles and achieving one's dreams in the competitive world of Bollywood.

Credit: Pinkvilla



