Social Media Abuzz as Nayanthara's Childhood Picture Resurfaces, Resemblance with Ulagam Uncanny

Nayanthara

MUMBAI: Lady Superstar Nayanthara, well-known for her charming performances, extends the charm beyond the silver screen, offering a glimpse into her family life. In a recent endearing gesture, she shared a cherished moment with her son, Ulagam, evoking a collective 'aww' from fans worldwide.

Amidst the admiration for Nayanthara's childhood snapshots flooding social media, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between her and young Ulagam. The photograph showcases an enchanting similarity in their smiles and the innocence gleaming in their eyes, seaming fit for the endearing declaration, 'Like Mother, Like Son'.

As Nayanthara continues to mesmerize audiences with her on-screen prowess, her role as a doting mother shines just as brightly, exemplified by the radiant joy captured in this treasured moment.

Nayanthara married film-maker Vignesh Shivan in 2022 post which they welcomed twin boys Uyir and  Ulagam

