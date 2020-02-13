News

Soha Ali Khan sets #coupleGoals before Valentine's Day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Soha Ali Khan has lent her voice to an audiobook titled "#coupleGoals" ahead of Valentine's Day.

"It was really fun narrating a story with Storytel, (I am) very eager to know how much people enjoy it. Audiobooks, I see are more and more encouraging millennials to consume literature," said Soha.

"Love is a beautiful feeling and a lot of times, people end up taking each other for granted. '#couplegoals' is also about one such couple and how they rediscover love," added the wife of actor Kunal Kemmu.

This is a story about a couple, Anish and Neha who have been married for a few years. Although initially they were head over heels in love with each other, as time went by, love seemed to fizzle out of their relationship. Visiting a wedding in a beautiful destination brings back those old memories. It is a story about how two people rediscover love.

"#coupleGoals" by author Gajra Kottary, releases on February 14 on Storytel, which is an audiobook application where one gets unlimited access to stories anytime anywhere.

Tags Soha Ali Khan Valentine's Day Kunal Kemmu Anish Neha Gajra Kottary TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's shaadi special in Indian Idol

In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Zee TV launches their new Qurbaan Hua in Rishikesh

Zee TV launches their new Qurbaan Hua in Rishikesh

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here