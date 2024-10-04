Sohail Khan sheds light on his son Nirvan's potential career in Bollywood; Says ‘I would love Nirvan to assist actors…’

MUMBAI: In the 2000s, Sohail Khan became well-known for his attractive looks and depictions of chocolate boys in movies. Even though he came from a wealthy family, he worked very hard and was very committed to his career to achieve the fame and success he has today. In his personal life, Sohail wed Seema Sajdeh, and the two of them had two sons: Yohan and Nirvan. Unfortunately, the couple's divorce took place in 2022 as a result of irreconcilable issues. However, they maintain a cordial relationship and co-parent their boys.

Speaking candidly, Sohail Khan discussed his firstborn, Nirvan Khan, pursuing a career in movies. To gain a deeper understanding of the profession, the devoted father disclosed that he would want his son to work directly with some of the best actors rather than assist directors in their works.

He said, “Agar aapko actor banana hai toh toh pata nahin kyun log director ke assistant ban jate hain. Senior actors must give junior and budding actors a chance to be around them and learn from them. I would love Nirvan to assist actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar to observe them and read lines with them.”

Later in the talk, Sohail Khan shared a never-before-heard incident about his elder brother Salman Khan. The former disclosed that during their early years, his bhaijaan was an excellent left-hand bowler. Regretfully, Sohail disclosed that Salman's potential for sports washed out after his unexpected success in movies. Described how Salman Khan's workload caused him to lose focus of his passion for cricket, Sohail said, “I don’t know when this switch happened — from cricket to acting. Salman was a left-handed bowler and quite a good one at that. Amid overnight success after he ventured into films, cricket was forgotten. Despite loving sports and adventure, he was suddenly burdened with a lot of responsibilities — of his fans and taking care of himself — he had to tread with caution."

