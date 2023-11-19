Somy Ali on International Men's Day: I am all for quality and consider it equally significant to the celebration of men, women or whoever inhabits our planet

MUMBAI: November 19 is celebrated as International Men's Day. The day is significant in raising awareness around men's health, throws light on their contributions and accomplishments, and also encourages them to set the right example for society. Actor turned humanitarian Somy Ali speaks on International Men's Day.

"Given I believe in equality for all, I consider it equally significant to the celebration of men, women or whoever inhabits our planet. I have said time and time again that I do not believe we need days to celebrate people or anything else for that matter unless it's a fight against injustice, but of course, I never seem to win that battle because the masses savor these man-made days. Therefore these days shall prevail and do their needful which is an economical boost like Valentine's Day or Mother's Day," she says.

It's being said that there is much hype around International Women's Day. But such is not the case with Men's Day.

"Well, that's obviously not equality and unfair to our male species and if we are going to be feminists or women's rights activists which I am, then I equally cherish and respect men deserving respect. And, I am not being facetious when I am saying this at all men deserve respect and significance to that equivalent of any other day we celebrate. But just like not all people are deserving of respect or acknowledgement similarly neither are all men. There are good and bad human beings universally, but then there are criminals or those who are completely devoid of a moral compass, be it a man or a woman," she explains.

Women express themselves and also talk about their emotions whereas men do not. Also, since ages we have been hearing that men don't cry.

"That's highly hypocritical of us as a society, however, I have been seeing progression with the younger generation though where men are openly expressing their feelings if they are emotionally hurt. I do hope to see our society eradicate that entire machismo mentality in its entirety otherwise it will only make it harder for men to express their real emotions. Again, it all begins with our parents and our upbringing. We are who we are, what we learn, and what we are taught as children because at that age we are highly influenced by what our parents say to us or teach us. Some of us grow up and are able to unlearn some awful things such as bigotry or homophobia while many don't. But getting back to the main point, men should be allowed equal freedom to express themselves as women. Or else we are living in a double standard world," she ends.