Somy Ali remembers her first shoot with Sanjay Dutt, calls him her favourite co-star

MUMBAI : Somy Ali was just 16 when she came to Mumbai to pursue her acting dreams. She made her debut in 1993 with “Krishan Avatar” and has been a part of quite a few popular movies. Somy is now settled in the USA and is running her NGO No More Tears, but she misses her time in Mumbai.

Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram handle that is from her movie “Andolan” where she was paired up with Sanjay Dutt. She called Sanjay one of her favourite co-stars and thanked him for being so patient with her during their first shoot.

Her caption read, “My first shoot ever! In Goa with #Sanju. I was so so nervous given that I grew up watching his films. I absolutely love this song and will never forget how nice and patient Sanju was with me throughout my very first shoot/song. Another favorite co-star and always will be! #missingmumbai #16yearsold #sanjuwasamazing #andolan #divyabhartiforever #govindaisawesome #somyali #firstshootever #memoriesforlife.”

The video is of their song “Dil Toh Khoya Hai”, and Somy and Sanjay look super adorable. Their chemistry is so beautiful and will make you fall in love with them.

