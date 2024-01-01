Somy Ali Talks on New Year plans: It’s my busiest time with the cops, victims and the FBI

MUMBAI: Somy Ali, who runs a US-based NGO called No More Tears and works to rehabilitate the victims of domestic violence and rape, says that she is very busy during Christmas and New Year holidays. She says that this is the time when they get to help many victims.

“I have spent the last 16 years, be it New Year’s or any holiday working with the victims. The holidays are the worst when it comes to human trafficking and domestic violence. Hence, as a victim advocate, it’s my busiest time with the cops, victims and the FBI,” she says.

She adds, “As for partying, I have never been one to enjoy loud places or tons of people speaking over each other with all being lost in the noise. I prefer working for my NGO or staying at home with a friend or two watching movies or just chatting about life in general. I have always been a hermit or call me a loner kind of personality. I prefer quality over quantity. The only party I have is one for my birthday because I request people to donate to No More Tears as opposed to giving me a gift. So, for me, peace is the way to go while others are out painting the town red. That’s another reason I was a total misfit in Bollywood. I don’t know nor do I want to suck up to people at parties which sadly is an integral part of being in the acting world or any profession which demands you show your face and praise people to get in their good books. It doesn’t make me a better person or make the people who enjoy being extroverted bad, but it’s just not my cup of tea. I have always been a homebody. I have a few places I like that aren’t noisy and I can converse with people like coffee shops or bookstores. The latter are slowly becoming a rarity given we have audibles and Kindle. Either way, my Christmas and New Year’s are pretty much spent working.”

Talking about New Year's resolution, she says, “As for a resolution, it is always to save more lives and make No More Tears grow. It’s selfish as it makes me feel good, yet helps others. It’s a win-win for all. To each their own. Some love going out while I love snuggling with my close friends chatting or if I am called in by the police department working. It’s all individual-specific and contingent upon a person's likes or dislikes.”

