Sonakshi aka Rajjo challenges Kartik Aryan to do THIS

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 08:32 PM

MUMBAI: Everyone is aware of the power of social media. Sonakshi Sinha recently used social platforms to create a buzz in fans. Dabang 3's #Munna Badnam Hua challenge is now trending online.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. Fans were excited to see Chulbul Pandey back on screen. The trailer and the songs Yu Karke, Habibi Ke Nain, Awara, Naina Lade, Hud Hud, and Munna Badnaam Hua have received great responses from the viewers.

Sonakshi aka Rajjo has announced this challenge on her Instagram account. Donning a denim shirt on a pink colored Indian dress with a belt around her waist, the actress is doing the hook step of the song like a pro. The Mission Mangal actress has nominated Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Aayush Sharma to take up the challenge.

The third installment of the Dabangg series is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

