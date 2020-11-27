Sonakshi Sinha is a 'licensed scuba diver' now

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha is now a certified scuba diver and she says this is something she has been wanting to do for years.

The actress posted a string of pictures on Instagram, and also shared her result of the Open Water Diver Course Final Exam Answer Sheet. The actress scored 100 per cent in the test.

"Knighted by the holy fins! I am now a licensed scuba diver... something i have been wanting to do for years, and finally got down to it! My love for the ocean has just grown ever since my first snorkel experience and this is taking it to a whole new level..." Sonakshi captioned the images.

The actress, who is currently holidaying in Maldives thanked her "super strict" instructor.

"Thank [email protected] for giving me my super strict and super cool instructor Mohammed, i couldnt have asked for a better teacher(i mean this is the first time I've scored a 100% in ANY exam )! And thanks @[email protected] (the post certification photographer) for making it happen!!! #scubasona #openwaterdiver" she wrote.

Sonakshi will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.