Sonam Kapoor has iodine deficiency

MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Kapoor says she is iodine deficient.



The actress, who follows a vegan diet, took to Instagram to announce the news. She urged all the vegans and vegetarians to include salt with iodine in their diet, on Instagram stories.



"Just a note to all the vegetarian or vegans out there! Please make sure you're using salt with iodine in it. I've just found out I have an iodine deficiency," she wrote.



"Table salt is the easiest way to get iodine," she added.



On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in "The Zoya Factor".The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name. It tells the tale of a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki (Sonam), who meets the Indian cricket team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the Cricket World Cup.Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the Fox Star Hindi project will release on September 20.(Source: IANS)