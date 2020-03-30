News

Sonam Kapoor video-calling Rhea Kapoor is the perfect example of social distancing done right

Sonam Kapoor makes the most out of her quarantine time by chatting with her sister Rhea Kapoor.

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2020 08:51 PM

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, who has recently returned from London, has self-quarantined herself to protect her near and dear ones. The Bollywood diva has been quite active on social media and gives updates about each day at home.

The daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, she began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 drama Black. She later made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya (2007), a box office flop, and had her first commercial success with the romantic comedy I Hate Luv Storys (2010).

The actress has been much appreciated for her versatile performances in Neerja, Padman, and Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam is also known for her fashion statement, and many take style inspiration from her.

Presently, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak. All of us are practicing self-isolation and social distancing. The diva is making the best of her quarantine time by video calling her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Have a look. 

Rhea Kapoor is an Indian film producer. She is also the co-owner of the fashion line Rheson. This is indeed a good way to spend quality time with your loved ones, and this sister duo sets the best example of how to stay safe and stay indoors.

On the work note, Sonam was last seen in comedy flick The Zoya Factor, and her next project is titled Battle of Bittora.

Tags Sonam Kapoor Rhea Kapoor Anil Kapoor Sanjay Leela Bhansali Saawariya I Hate Luv Storys Neerja Padman Veere Di Wedding COVID-19 Instagram TellyChakkar

