Sonam misses her 'brat' siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan

02 May 2020 12:04 PM

MUMBAI: As there are restrictions to move around because of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, actress Sonam K. Ahuja says she is missing her siblings -- Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome photograph, which seems to be from her wedding celebrations.

"See you soon brats.. miss you more than you guys can imagine," she wrote.

Sonam tied the knot with her long-time beau Anand Ahuja in 2018. The grand wedding celebrations were attended by celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar.

She was last seen on screen in "The Zoya Factor" (2019), an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

