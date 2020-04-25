Sonam at the 'crossroads to journey of fulfilment'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam K. Ahuja has shared her "favourite portraits", which she describes as a "symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment".

Sonam took to Instagram where she shared a monochrome photograph of herself.

"One of my favourite portraits, I was at my most pensive, it was a day or two after #neerjareleased, despite the success and adulation I wasn't feeling ecstatic.. @rammadhvani said it was a feeling of equanimity which is good. I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling, in that journey in falling in love with who I was I meet my life partner @anandahuja."

"This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment, that doesn't come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn't need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete," Sonam captioned the image.

In a recent post, Sonam has channelled her inner Madhubala. Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed as Anarkali from the iconic 1960 film "Mughal-E-Azam" played by late legendary actress Madhubala.

Sonam was last seen on screen in "The Zoya Factor" (2019), an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.