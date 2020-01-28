THIS song of Yo Yo Honey Singh is what Tiger Shroff is grooving on to. Find out!

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is undoubtedly the iconic musician and rapper of all times in the industry. The singer has always delivered chartbusters and definitely, any party is incomplete without a Honey Singh jam. So much so that even workout time needs a dose of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s tracks and Tiger Shroff tells us how he is loving his song!

Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a story on how ‘Blue Eyes’ by Yo Yo Honey Singh is the actor's gym jam. The actor has an insanely fit body and his action sequences are extremely breathtaking. The actor takes zero days off and this track is his favorite which gets the actor grooving.

Showering all the love for Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tiger shares, “Love the song pa ji @yyhsofficial #legendarystuff #blueyes” as he flaunted his fit body. https://instagram.com/stories/yyhsofficial/2227783100879231751?igshid=12qz9550hro0d

The song has been appreciated by the audience and stays iconic, for one and all. The song also never fails to make it to the parties and gets everyone groovy at the same time. Now, this timeless song has totally made it to the list of favourites of the industry as well.

Some of Honey Singh's evergreen and groovy hits include Chaar bottle vodka, Dheere Dheere, Chote Chote Peg, Blue eyes and many more. The songs have become party anthems and no celebration is complete without the same.

Yo-Yo Honey Singh had a superhit 2019 where gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and now, Peeyu Datt Ke. And in the year 2020, fans are eagerly waiting for his next already.