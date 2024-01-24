Song Out! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon look hot and happening in this new song from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI: For a long time, we had seen a poster of an untitled movie wherein we could see Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a hot and romantic pose. The topic of that movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the news was all over.

Also read -Exclusive! "We wanted an on screen couple with a lot of electrifying chemistry, which is why Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon" - Dinesh Vijan

While it was reported that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon would play robots, we got to know that only Kriti Sanon is the one playing Robot. With a lot of fresh pairings, this will be another one adding to the list and will surely please the fans.

The title of the movie is 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The makers had released a song and the trailer of the movie. As Shahid Kapoor showed his dancing abilities once again, the fans of the actor finally got to see this side of him after a long time and this was something that we all were waiting for.

Earlier, the makers released Laal Peeli Akhiyaan and now another song has been released which is Akhiyaan Gulab.

Check out the song below:

As we can see in the song, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have such a sparkling chemistry with smooth electronic music running in the background. Shahid and Kriti really look good together and even have a good chemistry in dance.

The lyrics along with the soothing reverb of vocals sound so good that one can get lost in the song easily. The song will really stay stuck in people’s minds for a long time.

Also read - Congrats: Rajesh Kumar is ecstatic about being a part of the Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon starrer film titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya!

What do you think about the song? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.