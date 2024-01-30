Song Out! The title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will surely get you hooked to it

MUMBAI :For a long time, we had seen a poster of an untitled movie wherein we could see Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a hot and romantic pose. The topic of that movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the news was all over.

Also read - Exclusive! "We wanted an on screen couple with a lot of electrifying chemistry, which is why Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon" - Dinesh Vijan

While it was reported that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon would play robots, we got to know that only Kriti Sanon is the one playing Robot. With a lot of fresh pairings, this will be another one adding to the list and will surely please the fans.

The title of the movie is 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The makers had released a song and the trailer of the movie. As Shahid Kapoor showed his dancing abilities once again, the fans of the actor finally got to see this side of him after a long time and this was something that we all were waiting for.

Earlier, the makers released ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan’ and then they released another song ‘Akhiyaan Gulab’. Now we are here with another update about the movie.

The makers have released the third song from the movie and this third track is the title track of the movie. It is also a remake of the Bombay Vikings song. Check out the song below:

 

The song is surely a banger and this version of the song has a slightly different effect compared to the original song. Once again we get to watch Kriti and Shahid’s dance and it seems that they are here to give the audience everything that they were expecting after a long time.

Also read - Congrats: Rajesh Kumar is ecstatic about being a part of the Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon starrer film titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya!

What do you think about the song? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

