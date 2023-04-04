Soni Razdan posts throwback pic of little Alia Bhatt from 'Papa Kehte Hain' shoot

Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 1996 film 'Papa Kehte Hain' in Seychelles and it features actress Alia Bhatt looking adorable as a toddler.
Soni Razdan

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 1996 film 'Papa Kehte Hain' in Seychelles and it features actress Alia Bhatt looking adorable as a toddler.

Soni took to Twitter, where she shared the picture. In the image, little Alia can be seen in a white frock standing in front of her father Mahesh Bhatt as they hold hands. Beside them, Soni is standing with Shaheen in front of her.

"This one is from Seychelles when the girls were small and we were shooting 'Papa Kehte Hain' there. Search for 'water' in your camera roll and quote tweet the pic #water #family #shootlife #whenwewereyoung @aliaa08 @MaheshNBhatt #shaheenbhatt," she wrote as the caption.

'Papa Kehte Hain' starred Jugal Hansraj, Mayuri Kango, Soni Razdan, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 13:30

