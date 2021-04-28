Sonu Sood gets a heart-breaking message on his phone for COVID help

MUMBAI: Sonu Sood made his debut with Tamil superhit movie titled Kallazhagar. The actor showed potential right from his first film and showed that he will go far with his skills in Bollywood. Well, this proved to be true, and the actor became a known star in no time.

His movies like Dabanng 1, Entertainment, Simmba, and R. Rajkumar were loved by all and garnered a lot of love and appreciation. Sonu is known not for his acting but also for his fitness and physique. He is considered one of the handsome villains of Bollywood.

During this tough time of the pandemic where the entire country is fighting the virus of COVID and people are asking for help, Sonu as been like an angel to all of them.

Since last year the actor has helped many common people during this tough time of COVID.

Earlier we heard that the actor turned out to be a real-life hero for all the migrant workers by arranging buses to send them back to their homes and their villages. He has sent over 12,000 migrants back to their homes in the past few days and is continuing to arrange more buses for them.

Once again, he is back in helping the needy and this time the message, he has got will really break your heart.

He is trying his best to help people with hospital beds, oxygen, medicines as India bears witness to the horrors of the second wave of coronavirus. On Wednesday, Sonu took to Twitter to share a clip of the non-stop notifications on his phone of people pleading for help.

We are trying our best to reach out to you. If there are delays or we miss out.

In return he tweeted saying “We are trying our best to reach out to you. If there are delays or we miss out. Then pardon me..Apologies".

We hope that Sonu gets in touch with this person as soon as possible, the provided help is given to them.

