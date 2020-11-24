News

Sonu Sood ranks number 4 in a Twitter engagement report leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and here what the star has to say on this

The Dabangg star Sonu Sood emerged on top, leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars in a Twitter engagement report

24 Nov 2020 02:07 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: As per the latest report released by Twitteet, a social media analytics firm, the Simmba actor, Sonu Sood ranks number 4 in popularity on the micro-blogging site, in the month of October. The categories whose Twitter engagement was analyzed by Twitteet include Politicians, Journalists, Business Leaders Founders and Investors, Sportspersons, Movies stars, Authors, Chefs and Comedians.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list, followed by Rahul Gandhi, Virat Kohli and then Sonu Sood on number 4. Sonu Sood dominated the Bollywood list, as he emerged on top, leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars when it comes to Twitter engagement.

Replying to this honor, Sonu Sood says, “I was not aware of this! Wow! I guess I am using the social media platform to connect with  people who need me. And  that’s how the medium  should be used. And not to post your new shoes or shirt. Technology is meant to bridge the gap between the Common Man and a Celebrity.”

Sonu feels the social-media  platform can be used  to change lives. “And I am glad I’m doing that. I got on Twitter years back.  I didn’t know back then why I had joined Twitter. Today I know.”

Twitter  has been an invaluable tool for Sonu’s missionary zeal. “Every single  day Twitter helps me save  lives. We we were able to connect with 7.5 lakh migrants. We were able to save 2.5 lakh lives during the whole migration process during the lockdown. We are able to do 20-22 life-saving surgeries every day…liver transplant, kidney transplant….you name it! And now we have organized 970  surgeries during the last 3-4 months. I think that’s where twitter came in. The journey is on. I still  have miles to go.” 

