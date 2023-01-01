Sonu Sood-starrer action thriller 'Fateh' to go on floors in 2023

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has opened up about his action thriller film 'Fateh', which will go on floors in 2023.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 15:30
movie_image: 
Sonu Sood-starrer action thriller 'Fateh' to go on floors in 2023

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has opened up about his action thriller film 'Fateh', which will go on floors in 2023.

Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, the film will be shot at various locations across Delhi and Punjab, and a special international crew will be flown in from Los Angeles to choreograph the action sequences.

Sood (49) has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, delivering several hits like 'Yuva', 'Athadu', 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Kandireega', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'R... Rajkumar', 'Happy New Year', 'Simmba', and 'Kurukshetra', among others.

Speaking about his excitement for the coming year and his new film, the actor-philanthropist said: "2023 gets a start on an action note with 'Fateh' and I'm looking forward to the schedule. It's going to be tedious, but super worth it. I'm also looking forward to mastering some never seen before high octane action scenes."

Starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions. 

SOURCE: IANS

Sonu Sood Fateh Vaibhav Mishra Jodhaa Akbar Kandireega Shootout At Wadala Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini tries to taunt Imlie, ends up getting intimidated by the latter
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film
MUMBAI : Year 2022 has seen several hard-hitting stories and their mixed success, but audiences are yet to encounter a...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj and Kavya bask in their success, Baa calls Vanraj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Filmmaker Farah Khan recalled appearing as a judge in the first season of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'. Farah along with Sonu Nigam were the judges on 'Indian Idol 1' that aired from 2004-2005.
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Farah Khan recalled appearing as a judge in the first season of the singing reality show 'Indian...
Navneet Malik: It feels amazing to start 2023 on sets with Sanjay Dutt
MUMBAI : From making his Bollywood debut in 'Love Hostel' to playing Tara Sutaria's love interest in 'Heropanti 2',...
Recent Stories
Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film
Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film

Latest Video

Related Stories
Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film
Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film
'Less is more': Shilpa Shukla's take on her 'Taaza Khabar' experience
'Less is more': Shilpa Shukla's take on her 'Taaza Khabar' experience
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'
Shaleena Nathani decodes styling SRK, Deepika in song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan'
Twinkle shares throwback picture with dad Rajesh Khanna on 'shared birthday'
Twinkle shares throwback picture with dad Rajesh Khanna on 'shared birthday'
How Anubhav Bassi's father reconciled to his move from law to comedy
How Anubhav Bassi's father reconciled to his move from law to comedy