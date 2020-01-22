Sooraj Barjatya to work on the script for Salman Khan’s next

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya had delivered some amazing movies to Bollywood. Their pair in movies like – hum aapke hai kaun, Hum saath saath hai, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has been very well appreciated by the audience and critics. The duo is back again with another flick.

On Tuesday, he revealed that he is already penning his next film and his frequent collaborator, superstar Salman Khan, has liked the idea.

Sooraj Barjatya said that he is already writing a script and have shared this idea with Salman, and he has loved it. His son Avinash is all set to debut his direction with this film.

Barjatrya, who hails from Rajshri Productions, known for making simple and family-oriented dramas, said he has advised his son to stay true to the essence of their banner. 'I have only told him to keep the Rajshri audience in mind. It is an overseas shoot. We are getting into locking the cast. Once everything is finalised, I will begin work on my film,' he added.

Asked if his son's film will feature Salman in any capacity, the director said Avnish has the star's blessings. And also added that he believe every maker should make film of their age group and what they believe in, like he did with 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'.