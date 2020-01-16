News

Sooryavanshi: Gulshan Grover with Akshay and Rohit on the last day of film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2020 07:51 PM

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is all set with the next film ‘Sooryavanshi’ from his cop-universe. The filmmaker has collaborated with none other than Akshay Kumar for the movie. The constant updates and BTS pictures of the film have already a lot of buzz for the movie.

Today, actor Gulshan Grover took to his Twitter handle to share an on-set picture from the movie. In the picture, the actor is seen striking a pose for the camera with co-star Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty as he wraps up his shooting for the movie.

Check out the post below.

Tags > Sooryavanshi, Gulshan Grover, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Amit Sarin’s reunion bash for his friends

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Shemaroo Entertainment launches a new Marathi...

Shemaroo Entertainment launches a new Marathi movie channel - Shemaroo MarathiBana
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days