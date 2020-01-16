Sooryavanshi: Gulshan Grover with Akshay and Rohit on the last day of film

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is all set with the next film ‘Sooryavanshi’ from his cop-universe. The filmmaker has collaborated with none other than Akshay Kumar for the movie. The constant updates and BTS pictures of the film have already a lot of buzz for the movie.

Today, actor Gulshan Grover took to his Twitter handle to share an on-set picture from the movie. In the picture, the actor is seen striking a pose for the camera with co-star Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty as he wraps up his shooting for the movie.

Check out the post below.