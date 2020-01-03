Sooryavanshi: Katrina's endless questions for Rohit on wearing salwar kameez

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved on-screen couples in Bollywood. After their magic in ‘Namaste London’, the duo is all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s next ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Ever since the announcement of them coming together was made, fans are excited to see them again. The ‘Golmaal’ director also revealed that Katrina will be playing the role of a doctor, and sequences required Katrina to wear a salwar kameez.

The actress had too many questions in her mind. As per the sources Katrina went on asking Rohit Shetty if what she is wearing is right and whether grey colour is fine.

Rohit said that you are a doctor and it is normal to wear salwaar kameez and this is how it is supposed to be in the middle-class set film.

Katrina and Akshay will also be recreating the iconic song ‘Tip Tip Barsa’. The film will be releasing on 27th March 2020.