Sooryavanshi: Next flick from Rohit Shetty's cop universe to arrive 24th March

24 Feb 2020 04:38 PM

MUMBAI: Mass masala filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has given projects like Simmba, Singham, Chennai Express, and Bol Bachchan, has proved that he knows what it takes to hit the right chord with the audience.

He knows what viewers need and expect from a masala action-packed flick.

The Rohit Shetty cop universe comprises Singham, Simmba, and now Sooryavanshi, which is the talk of the town. The audiences loved Singham and Simmba and are now waiting eagerly for the crossover of all 3 stars in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, which also stars Katrina Kaif.

This morning, the makers have released a new promo of Sooryavanshi where we see that a bunch of children asking the 3 actors whether the date of 24th March is confirmed. They all says yes.


We also see that the movie is going to release on the evening and not the morning of 24th March. Since 25th March is Gudi Padwa, for the first time ever, the theatres are going to be open 24/7 (including night shows).

And at the end of the teaser, we see all actors firing with AK-47s. Behind them, we see Katrina Kaif and a blast happening, which indicates that the action of the movie will be at a different level.

The trailer of this much-awaited action thriller is going to be out on 2nd March. 

