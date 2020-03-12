Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty speaks about Akshay performing his stunts

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty, the Golmaal director, made us laugh not only with the Golmaal Series but also with movies like All the Best, Sunday and Bol Bachchan. And the director made his mark with amazing movies like the Singham series, Simmba, Dilwale, and Chennai Express.

The mass director is known for his over-the-top action sequences and has always given us amazing car sequences and stunts in his movies. This time also, the director is promised high-scale action and great stunts, which will be performed by none other than our Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar.

In a recent interview, the director had said that in all his movies, the actions are real and not just the VFX. They are performed by his action team only, and with Sooryavanshi, the majority of the action, that is, 90% of the action sequences is performed by Akshay Kumar himself. The director added that he is called Khiladi Kumar for a reason. Not only this, the highly anticipated action scene in the movie, which is the helicopter sequence, is also performed by the actor himself without the support of harness.

Sooryavanshi, which is a cop universe movie after Singham and Simmba, also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Akshay Kumar. It was earlier scheduled for release on 24th march but is all set to release 10th April (tentative date due to corona scare).