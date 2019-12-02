News

Sourav Ganguly wants Hrithik Roshan to play his character in his biopic!

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular and talented actors in Indian Cinema and has a massive fan following. Through his films Super 30 and  WAR, he has proved once again that he is one of the most powerful performers. His popularity is not only among his fans but also enjoys a massive fandom globally.

Recently, in a talk show, when Sourav Ganguly was asked, "if his biopic is made, who would be that one to enact his character?"Sourav Ganguly replied, "Hrithik Roshan, I like him the most". There was a time when people doubted that casting Hrithik in Super 30 as Anand Kumar was a mistake due to the character needing a de-glammed look but against all odds, Hrithik not only nailed his character but delivered one of the best performances of the year.

For every character that Hrithik has ever portrayed, he has given it his all, he has transformed and moulded himself into the character that he plays and has received a lot of love for the same from the audience.

This proves just how much Hrithik is loved by fans and celebs alike owning to his sensational performance in Super 30 followed by his last movie WAR, which has broken all records on Box Office and has become the highest-grossing movie. Hrithik Roshan has always portrayed exceptional performances through his choices of unique characters.

The actor is currently basking the glory of back to back successes of his movies Super 30 and WAR, both of which saw him in diametrically opposite characters. WAR has gone to become the highest grosser of 2019.

