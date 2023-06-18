SP & RLD demand ban on 'Adipurush', apology from makers

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have joined hands against the film 'Adipurush' demanding ban and an apology from its makers.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 15:57
movie_image: 
apology from makers

MUMBAI : The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have joined hands against the film 'Adipurush' demanding ban and an apology from its makers.

The two parties have slammed the film for its "cheap and superficial dialogues" and said that this was part of an "agenda". The SP also attacked the ruling BJP over the issue.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said the Censor Board should check the "political character certificate" of those who play with people's faith by making films with an agenda using the money of their political masters.

"Has the Censor Board become Dhritarashtra (visually challenged)?" the SP chief tweeted.

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Yadav said the efforts are being made to belittle the great and inspiring character of Lord Ram and his story through cinema with "cheap and superficial dialogues".

He said crores of faithful 'Sanatanis' are hurt and for this deed, the so-called sanatani BJP leaders must apologise to the country.

Another SP national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya, who early this year courted controversy over Ramcharitmanas (an ancient epic on Lord Ram) by alleging caste discrimination in the epic, also attacked the BJP over the movie.

Maurya said: "The kind of language given to the characters by Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut is indecent... have they not insulted the 'sanatan dharma'? If yes, where are all those who had issued threats to behead me? Is it just because these two -- Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut -- are of high caste?"

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) demanded that the movie must be banned.

The RLD spokesman said, "The movie Adipurush has mocked the Ramayana and the faith in Sanatan Dharma which is intolerable. The indecent language and scenes in the movie have hurt religious sentiments. RLD demands immediate ban on the movie and the movie makers must apologise to the people for fiddling with the religious texts and culture."


SOURCE -IANS

Samajwadi Party Rashtriya Lok Dal Adipurush Samajwadi Party TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 15:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Emotional! Kiara realises Sahiba’s value in time of need
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Plan and Plots! Virat smartly plans against the goons
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Virat and Sai join hands to save the passengers from hijackers
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Aarushi involved in Dhara and Kids' disappearance?
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film
MUMBAI :   Fans of Nikhil Siddhartha were disappointed with reports of the postponement of the pan-India thriller movie...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Housemates gets upset with Cyrus Broacha for this shocking call it an unfair game
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began to stream three days back on the JioCinema at 9 : 00 Pm and  since day one a lot...
Recent Stories
A complete package of a film
24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film
Latest Video
Related Stories
A complete package of a film
24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film
rumours of delayed release
Makers of Nikhil-starrer 'Spy' dismiss rumours of delayed release
'Adipurush'
Ayodhya saints call for ban on 'Adipurush'
religious idols
Maha Congress joins 'Adipurush' ban chorus for slurs on religious idols
Prabhas
Must Read! As Adipurush fails to impress the audience, here’s a look at Prabhas’ upcoming movies through which he might be back with a bang
Salman Khan
OMG! Dabangg 3 actress Hema Sharma reveals she was manhandled by Salman Khan’s security, says “I was humiliated in front of a unit of 100 people, I couldn't sleep for 10 days”