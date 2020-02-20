News

A special preview of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad to be hosted on 21st February 2020 in Jaipur by director Hansal Mehta

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 04:36 PM

MUMBAI: Ever since the trailer of the Taapsee Pannu's Thappad released, the gut-wrenching story instantly caught everyone's attention and love how such a sensitive topic was portrayed on big screens.

The makers have started hosting screenings of the movie across the nation and now, the second preview will be held in Jaipur by director Hansal Mehta. 

Hansal Mehta is all set to host a special preview of Thappad in Jaipur and shared the news on his social media, "I'm looking forward to hosting a special preview of #Thappad in Jaipur on Feb 21. This exceptional @anubhavsinha film is a very engaging drama with absolute knockout performances esp by the supremely gifted @taapseeMore after it's release! Or before!!!"

A special preview was held on 18th February 2020 at Delhi and was hosted by Vishal Bharadwaj along with Vaani Tripathi. The movie is already declared a blockbuster by the people who have seen it and it comes as no surprise after seeing authentic content such as Article 15 and Mulk from Anubhav Sinha. 

Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020 and the entire nation is already waiting for the film.

Tags Thappad Anubhav Sinha Vishal Bhardwaj Vani Tripathi Bhushan Kumar Taapsee Pannu TellyChakkar

