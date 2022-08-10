SRK begins song sequence shoot in Sonamarg for Raj Kumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday started shooting for a song sequence of Rajkumar Hirani's forthcoming movie 'Dunki' in J&K's Sonamarg tourist resort.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 10:15
movie_image: 
Raj Kumar Hirani

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday started shooting for a song sequence of Rajkumar Hirani's forthcoming movie 'Dunki' in J&K's Sonamarg tourist resort.

The actor arrived in the Valley on Monday and drove straight to Sonamarg hill station in Ganderbal district where he and actress Taapsee Pannu are staying in a local hotel.

Sources in the film unit said the four-day shooting schedule of 'Dunki' in the Valley includes outdoor locales of Sonamarg and Dal Lake in Srinagar.

In Sonamarg, the song sequence has the breathtaking background of the Thajwas Glacier and the glistening waters of the roaring Sindh stream that flows through the middle of the meadow.

Last high-profile shooting schedule in Sonamarg included Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Race 3'.

Sonamarg has always been at the heart of super-hit romantic Bollywood movies like Yash Chopra's 'Silsila' and 'Kabhi Kabhie'.

The arrival of King Khan in Sonamarg has come as an added attraction for hundreds of tourists visiting the hill station these days.

In addition to the tourists, local youth are also thronging the hill station to have a glimpse of their heartthrob, Shah Rukh Khan.

SOURCE: IANS

Shah Rukh Khan Rajkumar Hirani Dunki Ganderbal district Thajwas Glacier Salman Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan Race 3 Yash Chopra Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 10:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari: Nityam takes a stand for Saavi in front of Bua-Dadi!
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Manoj Bajpayee announces direct-to-digital premiere of 'Bandaa' on his b'day
MUMBAI:National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, has announced that he...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Satya gets hit by Virat's car, falls unconscious
MUMBAI :A few days ago, Jio Studios announced many films and web series. Well, they have 100 upcoming titles lined up,...
Kumkum Bhagya: Intriguing! Ranbir and Prachi fight for Panchi's custody
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn wants to work with NTR Jr
MUMBAI: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn has shared that he wants to work with 'RRR'-fame NTR Jr, and said...
Recent Stories
Manoj Bajpayee announces direct-to-digital premiere of 'Bandaa' on his b'day
Manoj Bajpayee announces direct-to-digital premiere of 'Bandaa' on his b'day
Latest Video
Related Stories
James Gunn
'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn wants to work with NTR Jr
Aishwarya
Aishwarya says Nandini from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' is very special to her
Virushka
'Virushka' poses with Faf du Plessis, actress calls it 'fresh lime soda' band
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says Abhinav Bindra film 'won't be like any Bollywood biopic'
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh claps back at those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella
Vipul Shah
Vipul Shah: 'The Kerala Story' aims to become voice of thousands of women