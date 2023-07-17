SRK Launches Nayanthara Poster - The Leading Lady Of Jawan With A Powerful Caption

She is the thunder that comes before the storm! - Says SRK as he drops the poster of Nayanthara, the leading lady of the film.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 14:38
movie_image: 
Nayanthara

MUMBAI: Jawan new poster drop! Get ready to witness Nayanthara in a captivating power-packed action avatar!

The highly anticipated action thriller 'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, continues to captivate audiences with its rising popularity. Exciting news for fans: a stunning new poster showcasing the fierce and action-packed avatar of Nayanthara, the female lead, has just been unveiled. With just a glimpse of her look in the Prevue, there’s anticipation to see more of her in the film. This poster is undoubtedly a delightful treat for fans who have been eagerly awaiting its release. It’s regardless been one of the most interesting casting coup with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara coming on screen for the first time! 

Watching superstar Nayanthara being a part of Jawan has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level. As the poster is here, without a doubt, watching Nayanthara on the screen playing a role of a cop, is definitely going to be a big highlight in the film. Seems like the makers are leaving no chance to keep the exhilaration of the audience on the edge by bringing interesting updates from the film, leaving us craving for more. 

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

