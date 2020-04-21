SRK never has a 'Chak De! India' style, '70-minute' pep talk for KKR

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he has never given "Chak De! India" type of lessons to his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team.

KKR co-owner SRK was referring to his role in the film of Kabir Khan, coach of an underdog Indian women's hockey team that goes on to win the World Cup under his guidance.

Kabir Khan's "70-minute" pep talk to his team in the film before the final match has gone onto become a contemporary pop classic moment in Bollywood.

However, as owner of his IPL team, Shah Rukh essays a very different role.

"I was just hanging there, waving my arms from my balcony. So, when we won it, it was a vindication of belief because a lot of people started telling me to sell the team which I never would. And I don't say that out of evil, I said it out of belief and confidence," Shah Rukh said while recalling the moments when his team won the IPL.

"Actually, the first match we won, I was going to jump from my balcony, but I think my kids, I think it was my daughter who caught me. I could have flown that night, but I settled at home. I have been a sportsman all my life at a very small level, so I have never really given them some ‘Chak De! India' kind of lectures I have never done that," he added.

Shah Rukh opened up on Star Sports show "Cricket Connected". Gautam Gambhir, former captain of KKR, was also part of the episode.

Looking back at his memories about the team, Gambhir said: "He told me when I was at the auction that this is your make or break moment and he will not interfere. I just promised him one thing. I don't know when it's going to be, but by the time I leave, whether it's going to be after 3 years or 6, but by the time I leave this franchise, this franchise will be in a much better position. That's the promise I made to him."