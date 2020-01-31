SRK to present Sanjay Mishara’s Kaamyaab

MUMBAI: While Shah Rukh Khan is currently refraining from signing any new project as an actor, he is backing many films through his production house Red Chillies. This time, SRK's company is backing Kaamyaab, which stars Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab hits screens on March 6. Even before its release, the film has received huge applause in several national and international film festivals.

Kaamyaab tells the story of the struggles of the character actors. Sanjay Mishra plays the lead role and draws a similarity between himself and the character he plays in the film.

As per sources, the character actor angle appealed to Shah Rukh Khan; therefore, he came on board.

The director of Kaamyaab is currently busy with Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's RoohiAfza. In the film, which is said to be horror-comedy, Janhvi will be seen in a double role.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is currently waiting for an apt script to return to the big screen. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma played pivotal roles in the film, which tanked at the box office.