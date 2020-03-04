SRK’s film with Atlee to start in April?

MUMBAI: It’s been a year since Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ released, and it was Shah Rukh Khan’s last film. Fans are now eagerly waiting for him to sign the next film and announce it as soon as possible.

Everyone was hoping that he would announce it on his birthday this year, but that didn’t happen. There are strong reports of SRK doing Rajkumar Hirani and Aashiq Abu's films.

Amidst all this, the latest reports suggest that Khan is all set to do Atlee Kumar’s film.

It is being said that the ‘Dil Se’ actor has asked Atlee to strength the script. Reports also suggest that SRK wants to be completely sure before getting into his next. He is being extra careful of the screenplay of the film.

The reports also say that SRK and Atlee are definitely collaborating for a film, and it is speculated that it is going to kick start in the month of April.

Meanwhile, the King of Romance also met Malayalam director Aashiq Abu which added fuel to the fire and raised curiosity amongst the fans. It was said that the actor has given a green light for the project after listening to the narration. Apart from this, there are stronger rumours of him doing Hirani’s film.

It looks like the actor will have a great 2021 with all these films!