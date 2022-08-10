SRK says he had no money after buying Mannat, so he turned to Gauri for the refurb

Shah Rukh Khan ranks among the richest superstars in the country, but when he bought his landmark house, Mannat, he says he was practically broke and didn't have any money to get it refurbished and furnished, so his wife Gauri Khan turned designer for the house.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 09:45
movie_image: 
so he turned to Gauri for the refurb

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan ranks among the richest superstars in the country, but when he bought his landmark house, Mannat, he says he was practically broke and didn't have any money to get it refurbished and furnished, so his wife Gauri Khan turned designer for the house.

King Khan, who made a spectacular comeback earlier this year with 'Pathaan', was interacting with the media during the launch of Gauri Khan's coffee-table book, 'My Life In Design'.

Sharing the interesting story behind their house Mannat and how Gauri Khan entered the world of designing, Shah Rukh said: "When we bought Mannat, it was way beyond our means, and once we were done buying the house, we didn't have money to decorate it. We hired a designer, only to realise we couldn't afford him.

"So, I turned to Gauri, as she had artistic talent, and asked her to be the designer for our house. Mannat started like that, and over time, we earned and kept buying little stuff for the house. We even once went to South Africa to buy leather for the sofas, and I think that training ground got her into designing."

Gauri Khan's book charts out her journey as a designer with exclusive pictures of her and her family. Unseen images of Mannat and the design thought processes that went into turning around the heritage property, and other key projects as well, are a part of the book.

Gauri Khan also spoke about her husband being the hardest to please. Her most challenging project has been designing the Red Chillies Entertainment office.

She said: "Every project is dear to a designer, whether you're working on something big or small, each project has challenges, and we have to give it our best. I have been working for so many years, but I think Shah Rukh's project, the Red Chillies office, was a tough one to crack. Our team was always struggling to get his approval because he would come up with a better design, at all times."

SOURCE -IANS

 

 

 

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan King Khan Pathaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 09:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Mesmerized! Jordan lost in Elahi’s beauty as she enters the function
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'
MUMBAI : Popular actor Rohit Bose Roy looked back at his journey of almost three decades. He minces no words when he...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Romantic! Angad tries to convince Sahiba to shift to his bedroom
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Aarohi gives an ultimatum to Manjiri and Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'
MUMBAI :  Sara Ali Khan believes that the relatability of her characters comes from the fact that she strongly relates...
Pandya Store: What! Aarushi plots something big against Dhara
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' doesn't make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan
Riya Sen
Raima, Riya Sen looking to join politics eventually
Hindi film industry
How Raveena Tandon bagged her first role: 'What's written will always happen'
films are loved universally
Vidyut Jammwal explains why patriotic films are loved universally
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Jassie Gill reveals he still uses his first crush’s name as his passwords
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Jassie Gill reveals he still uses his first crush’s name as his passwords