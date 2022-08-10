SRK urges to fight piracy, asks everyone to watch 'Pathaan' in theatres

With just two days left for his film 'Pathaan' to hit the big screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has urged everyone to watch the action-entertainer in theatres and fight piracy.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 18:23
movie_image: 
SRK urges toSRK urges to fight piracy, asks everyone to watch 'Pathaa fight piracy, asks everyone to watch 'Pathaan' in theatres

MUMBAI: With just two days left for his film 'Pathaan' to hit the big screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has urged everyone to watch the action-entertainer in theatres and fight piracy.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter, where he asked all his fans and followers to be a "soldier" for the film industry.

He wrote: "As #Pathaan fights for India, you too can be a soldier for our film industry to fight piracy! Watch #Pathaan from 25th Jan worldwide ONLY in theatres & say NO to PIRACY! The power is in your hands. Notify us at [email protected]"

'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film is the first of SRK's three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero' which tanked badly at the box office.

'Pathaan', produced by India's premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

SOURCE: IANS

Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood superstar Zero Yash Raj Films Deepika Padukone John Abraham Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 18:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara and Gautam happy with the Pandyas’ homecoming, Raavi demands a share in the property
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Paritosh is insulted by the car owner, Vanraj agrees to pay the loss
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva is worried seeing Imlie disturbed, confesses his love for her
MUMBAI: Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu calls Abhinav a thief?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi can’t give birth to a child, becomes Yashoda to Vinu
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch, check out some of the trending news for the day
From KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding, to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch, check out some of the trending news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch, check out some of the trending news for the day
From KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding, to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch, check out some of the trending news of the day
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff start shooting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff start shooting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Pia Bajpiee all set to reprise her role in 'Laal Rang 2'
Pia Bajpiee all set to reprise her role in 'Laal Rang 2'
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer! Looks like a promising romantic comedy with lot of Spice
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer: Looks like it will be a promising romantic comedy with a lot of spice
Exclusive! “We actors have limited faces and may fall out of characters while doing romcoms” Ranbir Kapoor on his statement of d
Exclusive! “We actors have limited faces and may fall out of character while doing romcoms” - Ranbir Kapoor on his statement of doing less or no romantic comedies
Hot Pics! Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress Aditi Sharma is too hot to handle in these pictures
Hot Pics! Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress Aditi Sharma is too hot to handle in these pictures