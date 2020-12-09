SSR death case: NCB arrests peddler who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty, READ MORE

MUMBAI: As per the latest news, a major raid is ongoing in the Lokhandwala area of Mumbai.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested a man named Regel Mahakal who supplied drugs to Bollywood actress and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Mahakal would supply drugs to peddler Anuj Keshwani and he, in turn, would give them to Rhea and her brother.

Meanwhile, during the raid, besides liquid cash, high-quality malana cream has also been recovered.

As per reports, Mahakal will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Almost a week ago, on December 2, Showik Chakraborty was granted bail by a special narcotics court in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He spent almost three months in jail.

Showik Chakraborty had moved a fresh bail application before the special (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in light of a recent Supreme Court judgement, which declared the statements under Section 67 of the NDPS Act inadmissible.

"In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities, the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 would not be applicable," the fresh bail application had said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Showik, his sister, and others under several relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with a case emerging out of the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Before Showik, on October 7, Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a few other conditions.

For the unversed, two weeks ago, the NCB conducted a raid at comedian Bharti Singh's house and production office on November 21. Soon after, her husband and the comedian were arrested and both confessed to having consumed ganja. Both are currently out on bail.

