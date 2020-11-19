SSR death probe: Netizens once again are asking the CBI questions that are waiting for answers and why the delay to justice!

MUMBAI: Its been almost 150 days since SSR passed away and almost 80 days since the CBI took over the case. But still, there is no progress in the SSR case as people are still waiting for justice.

They are questioning the CBI and their investigation as there has been no progress in the case and no announcement has been done. They are unable to understand why there is such a big delay in the case.

Netizens are saying that it’s a clear-cut murder and there is so much evidence that proves that it's not suicidal case then why the CBI is not putting 302 IPC on the case and what’s stopping them.

Fans are saying that such a talented actor’s life was cut short and now his killers are roaming free and they won't lose and will continue this fight of justice until their last breath.

Some have also approached Home Minister Amit Shah and are requesting him to look into the case of SSR and Disha Salian and to deliver justice and prove an example in the case.



Netizens are also claiming that he had dreams and he had planned a future and such a person cannot commit suicide at any cost and there is a big cover-up to the case.

People are also questioning if the CBI has interrogated the people who had come on the 8th of June 2020 to SSR’s residence and had deleted everything from the pen drive and hard disk, and Siddarth Pithani had named them what about the progress in that direction.

Well, the netizens seem not to stop and are asking these questioned to be answered by the CBI and they also questioned the media for their sudden silence in the case.

The CBI is investigating the case and we hope soon there comes a lead and the case gets a closure!

CBI is not giving any official statement from many days.

Still CBI is not adding IPC 302 in SSR murder case



