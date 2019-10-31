Star World celebrates the birthday Ishaan Khattar with Shahid Kapoor on the Koffee couch once again in Koffee with Karan The Time Machine

Star World, home to the first and the longest running talk show on Indian Television – Koffee with Karan, celebrates the birthday of the newest actor in the Bollywood town – Ishan Khatter! As the Bollywood industry celebrates his birthday on 1st November 2019, Star World reveres this occasion by bringing to its audiences, his first ever appearance on Koffee with Karan along with his superstar half-brother, Shahid Kapoor.

Koffee with Karan comes to Star World this year in an all new avatar – Koffee with Karan: The Time Machine which will take its fans down the memory lane of some of Tinsel’s towns favourite actors and actresses. With this week celebrating the sibling love, Star World will air the Dhadak movie lead actor Ishan Khatter sharing the koffee couch with his half-brother megastar Shahid Kapoor. Catch this debut episode of Ishaan Khatter only on Star World on his birthday on 1st November.

Here are a few lesser known things about this debuting Bollywood actor you probably didn’t know –

1. Ishaan Khatter first appeared on screen in 2005 film – Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Ishaan, actually in truth made his Bollywood debut in the movie Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! Though debuted in Beyond the Clouds in 2017 where he makes his official debut as a leading man, he was actually seen for the first time in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vaah… Life Ho toh Aisi where he had played his real-life brother Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor’s kid brother. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt and Amrita Rao in the leading roles.

2. Assisted the Director in ‘Udta Punjab’

Shahid Kapoor’s2016 film ‘Udta Punjab’ had been the subject of great controversy when it came out, but this intense film filled with drama and powerful performances gained high acclaim in the Bollywood industry. Shahid’s baby brother Ishaan played assistant to director Abhishek Chaubey on the sets. Not just that, he also did a cameo in it.

3. Immensely loves dancing

Looks like though acting is his primary passion, Ishaan also loves to dance. Between the two brothers, Shahid and Ishaan, it clearly is hard to say who’s the best. He is flawless when it comes to dancing and has been trained by Shaimak Davar.

4. His first ever lead actor in the movie won him the Best Actor award at the International Bosphorous Film Festival

Ishaan started his career as a lead actor in the movie – Beyond the Clouds in 2017. The movie written and directed by Majid Majidi saw a captivating performance from Ishaan and helped him win his first award – Best Actor at the International Bosphorous Film Festival, first and oldest film festival in Turkey which aims to encourage the development of cinema in Turkey and across the world.